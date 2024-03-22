(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Lee Becker as a managing director within its capital solutions group, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Becker is set to join the alternative-asset manager after a period of so-called gardening leave, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been announced publicly.

The firm has raised more than $2.5 billion for the Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund, its debut vehicle dedicated to structured equity and debt investments, exceeding an initial target of $1.5 billion.

A representative for New York-based Warburg declined to comment.

Becker, who was co-head of Hybrid Capital Americas within Goldman’s asset- and wealth-management arm, left after more than 17 years at the Wall Street bank, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Last year, Warburg hired Goldman partner Gaurav Seth to lead capital solutions in the Americas. In January, Warburg’s capital solutions arm, led by Dan Zilberman, made a preferred equity investment in Service Compression LLC.

