(Bloomberg) -- Games Workshop, which makes table-top games including Warhammer, said trading for the three months to Aug. 27 was ahead of its own expectations, driven by “healthy growth” across all channels.

Key Business News

Games Workshop Group Plc: The company also declared a dividend of 50 pence per share, taking payouts to £1.95 a share year to date, compared with £1.20 per share in 2022-2023.

Petra Diamonds Ltd: The miner's full-year adjusted Ebitda beat analysts’ estimates, although production was "marginally" below the firm’s revised guidance due to some “operating challenges.”

BP Plc: The oil major is looking both internally and externally for a new chief executive officer to replace Bernard Looney, who left the post abruptly after failing to fully disclose relationships with colleagues.

Chairman Helge Lund, who heads BP’s nomination committee, told staff in a webcast that the CEO-search process has started

What’s Next?

S4 Capital Plc, the digital advertising agency set up by former WPP Plc founder Martin Sorrell, is set to report results on Monday.

The company’s shares plunged in July after the company cut revenue guidance for the year, saying challenging economic conditions have led technology clients to scale back on spending. Still, all eight analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend clients buy the stock.

City Moves

Morgan Stanley’s Rommie Bhutani is joining RBC Capital Markets as managing director responsible for sponsor coverage. Investec Bank hired four bankers for industrials M&A advisory, including Goldman’s Penny Pan, who was appointed associate director. Matthew Hogg moved to Liberum from Zeus Capital as an assistant director for M&A. Meanwhile, Deloitte is set to cut more than 800 jobs in the UK, which is equivalent to about 3% of its workforce in the country.

Key Headlines

Chip Designer Arm Jumps 25% in Debut Win for Owner SoftBank

John Lewis Is Losing England's Retail Battle: Andrea Felsted

Happy Lehman Day to All Who Celebrate... Anyone?: John Authers

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.