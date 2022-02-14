(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is above 5%. The country is beset by rampant inequality, a deep generational divide, and the death of a Black man in police custody sends shockwaves through the community. That may sound familiar to 2022 audiences, but the year is 1984, and it's all the backdrop to an art collaboration between rising star Jean-Michel Basquiat and 56-year-old Andy Warhol on a new exhibition.

Their team up is the subject of new play, The Collaboration, which will begin previewing on Feb. 16 at London's Young Vic Theatre—and soon to be a feature film shot on the Lower East Side of New York. Written by Anthony McCarten in 2019, the play and film examine the relationship between two iconic figures with starkly different attitudes about art, power, and politics.

“When Warhol met Basquiat, New York was a city in flux, there was a huge divide between those who had and those who did not, and definitely we're in that place again,” says Katharine Arnold, co-head of postwar contemporary art at Christie’s.

Paul Bettany (Wandavision, The Avengers) plays Warhol, while Jeremy Pope (Pose) portrays Basquiat. The Young Vic’s Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah will direct both the play and the film adaptation of McCarten’s narrative.

McCarten calls this the second of his “Worship Trilogy” that explores the fascination with religion, art and money—the first being Netflix’s 2019 film, The Two Popes. The third will be an upcoming scripted adaptation about meetings between Warren Buffett and Bill Gates that led to the establishment of the Giving Pledge; it is to explore “opposing ideas of what money should mean in your life.”

Just as Buffet and Gates may have different ideas about money and giving, Warhol and Basquiat had different ideas about art’s value in society, and the value of an artist.

Warhol famously wrote that "making money is art, and working is art, and good business is the best art.” Basquiat was ‘diametrically opposed to Warhol’ on that, instead thinking that art should be revolutionary and move viewers to action, according to McCarten.

Kwei-Armah says this conflict this is what drew him into the play—that and McCarten’s script, which he couldn’t put down upon first reading.

“Basquait was a cultural fish out of water. … He struggled with being seen as a black mascot while trying to actually revolutionize and change the lens by which one viewed art,” said Kwei-Armah.

The center of the play deals with Basquiat’s 1983 work called The Death of Michael Stewart, also known as Defacement. It’s about the fate of a young Black artist who died from injuries sustained in police custody after he allegedly graffitied a wall in Manhattan’s First Avenue subway station. The work depicts two pink policemen in blue uniforms, attacking a black silhouette. The art is deeply personal and political. Basquiat knew Stewart and was dating Stewart’s ex-girlfriend, Suzanne Mallouk, at the time of his death.

“I would argue that defacement was not only a tribute, but something of an active reincarnation of his friend,” McCarten said.

Over the years, Defacement has taken on resonance with the Black Lives Matter movement and the exploration of social justice.

“These two artists feel like they could be making work today,” notes Katharine Arnold from Christie’s. “The Young Vic's play will be very relevant, as there's a tremendous amount of interest in Basquiat as an artist—and the relationship with Warhol was, of course, historic.”

She emphasizes that a portrait of Basquiat by Warhol sold for $40 million in a Christie’s auction in November 2021.

Speaking of the performances of Paul Bettany as Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Basquiat a week before the first live show, Kwei-Armah says they’re a “slam-dunk—and two actors at the top of their craft.”

McCarten agrees.

“I’ve been lucky to attach myself to several Oscar-winning performances, and this is up there. Anyone who has a chance to see these two actors on stage, I think their money is well spent.”

Eddie Redmayne, Gary Oldman, and Rami Malek have all won best actor Academy Awards for performances in biopics written by McCarten, respectively, Theory of Everything, Darkest Hour, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Collaboration will hold its first preview on Feb. 16, and Kwame Kwei-Armah will start filming his directorial debut after the play's run finishes.

