(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s unusually warm weather last month brought down the cost of the government’s energy subsidies by over a quarter of a billion pounds, in a rare fiscal boost for Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Unseasonably high temperatures meant households haven’t switched on their heating as early as they would in a normal year, reducing October natural gas demand by almost 19% compared to the historical norm, according to research from consultancy BFY Group for Bloomberg News.

The total cost of household power and gas use to the government in the month was about £2.7 billion ($3.1 billion), BFY said, calculating a total saving of £260 million. A lower gas bill from the business subsidy package may also add to the savings.

“It shows the scale of savings that could be made by implementing energy efficiency measures and reducing demand,” said Gemma Berwick at BFY, noting that the savings were driven by warm weather rather than consumer behavior changes.

Improving Britain’s domestic energy efficiency “should be high on the agenda for the new prime minster,” she added.

The savings provide some modest fiscal relief for the UK government, whose uncapped intervention in September to cushion citizens from spiraling prices created fears of bloated government borrowing. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng estimated the total subsidy package, including other support for businesses, would cost the government £60 billion until April.

The calculations also show the power of demand reductions on household budgets as well as the public finances, with delayed heating in October saving families around £600 million, or roughly 10% off their bills.

Britain’s October gas consumption was the lowest for the month since at least 2010, with industrial demand the weakest of any month in 12 years, according to Argus Media. That’s likely to reduce the cost of the government’s more complex package to support businesses.

Efficiency measures have not been heavily promoted by the Conservative government, however, with former Prime Minister Liz Truss initially blocking an energy-saving publicity campaign. Her successor Rishi Sunak now needs to decide how to proceed after the government’s subsidy package ends in April.

The weather could still take a turn for the worse, with the Met Office forecasting a higher than usual chance of a particularly cold winter. Unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change could cost governments more in the long-run because of the need for adaptation in areas such as food supply.

Widespread efficiency programs could help reduce carbon emissions. Operational emissions from buildings, including heating, account for almost a fifth of total UK greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Committee on Climate Change.

