(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced the much-anticipated Gotham Knights, the first new Batman game in five years.

The game will be out in 2021. During the event, developers showed footage of Batman and other superheroes fighting through Gotham. Warner Bros. had been teasing Gotham Knights for nearly a year through Twitter posts and video clips.

Hype for the game is high. The most recent release starring the iconic hero was Batman: Arkham Knight, which came out in June of 2015. This game is in development at a Warner Bros.-owned studio in Montreal.

Hanging over the news is a June report that parent company AT&T Inc. is looking to sell Warner’s gaming unit for $4 billion. Prospective buyers will certainly be looking at reactions to this game.

Later today, fans will get a first glimpse at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, a new game from Warner Bros. subsidiary Rocksteady Studios. Warner Bros. is also developing a Harry Potter game for release next year.

