(Bloomberg) -- A24, the independent film company behind hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems, will run its new movies exclusively on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Max and HBO cable networks.

The multiyear deal, announced Wednesday, will bring A24’s theatrical releases to the entertainment giant’s cable and streaming networks, which also include Cinemax.

A24 has built a loyal fan base by distributing or producing auteur-driven films like Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and new wave horror movies like Ari Aster’s Hereditary, potentially drawing new subscribers to Max and Warner Bros Discovery’s cable networks and slowing cancellations.

The indie studio had a similar distribution deal with Paramount Global’s Showtime Networks that expired earlier this year.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery said that over the course of the new deal its subscribers will have access to more than 100 A24 titles, including recent releases like Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and past hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems and The Whale.

Many older A24 movies, such as Eighth Grade and Under the Skin, were already available on Max under a previous agreement.

The Warner Bros. Discovery agreement won’t affect A24’s TV shows, which it continues to develop for a range of networks and streaming platforms. One recent production, The Curse, appears on Paramount+ with Showtime.

