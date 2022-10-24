(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. expects to record pretax charges of up to $4.3 billion as part of ongoing restructuring efforts at the film and TV company.

That includes as much as $2.5 billion in write-offs of content and projects in development, along with up to $1.1 billion for severance, retention and relocation, according to a filing from the company Monday. Warner Bros. also expects $400 million to $700 million in costs to consolidate facilities.

The company was formed in April when AT&T Inc. sold its WarnerMedia division to Discovery. New Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is in cost-cutting mode after promising $3 billion in savings from the deal. He’s shelved films, such as the almost-completed Batgirl, and has overseen layoffs across the company.

The shares were fractionally lower at $13.10 in extended trading. They’re down 48% since April.

Warner Bros. incurred a $1 billion pretax restructuring charge in the second quarter and estimates it will record $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in similar expenses in the third quarter, mostly related to content. The reorganization work should be mostly finished by 2024, according to the filing.

