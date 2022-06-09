(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has named Luis Silberwasser to run its sports division, turning to a former lieutenant of Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav with experience broadcasting to Spanish-language audiences.Silberwasser is currently president of U.S. networks at the Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision. He was previously president of Telemundo Networks and spent more than a decade at Discovery, where he oversaw its international businesses and helped build out Eurosport, the company’s sports channel on that continent. Silberwasser’s hiring is one of the last leadership roles to be announced at the new company, which formed in April when Discovery Inc.’s merger with WarnerMedia was completed. Silberwasser will report directly to Zaslav.

The position, which was formerly held by Jeff Zucker, puts Silberwasser atop a new sports media behemoth. The company has broadcast rights to professional basketball, baseball and hockey in the U.S. In Europe, it has rights to the men’s college basketball tournament and the Olympics, as well as cycling, tennis and golf.

On his Twitter profile, Silberwasser describes himself as being a passionate soccer fan. He’ll have big decisions to make in the years ahead, like whether the company wants to shell out billions of dollars more to renew rights to broadcast the NBA. Its current deal expires after the 2024-25 season and costs on average about $1.2 billion per year.

