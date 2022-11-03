(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Pictures, the film subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., plans to cut a number of jobs in distribution and marketing, according to people familiar with the plans.

The action will reduce the headcount at Warner Bros. Pictures by 5% to 10%, with additional cuts planned in home entertainment, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The 20 to 30 affected employees will be informed by the end of November, the people said.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to comment.

The cuts are the latest step in a cost-savings drive at Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed with the merger of Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia. On Thursday, the company, which has debt of about $50 billion, said it was increasing its cost-cutting target to $3.5 billion.

Led by Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery has a market value of about $30 billion, less than half what it was when the merger closed in April.

Alongside job cuts, a number of high-profile projects have been shelved at the company, including the $90 million Batgirl film.

In recent months, management has killed titles including Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, based on the company’s Scooby-Doo character, the J.J. Abrams-led series Demimonde, and the Gordita Chronicles and Close Enough shows for the HBO Max streaming service.

