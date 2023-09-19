Warner Bros. to Launch $10 Live Sports Tier for Max on Oct. 5

(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will introduce a version of its Max streaming service that features live sports starting on Oct. 5.

The product, named after the company’s Bleacher Report brand, will be free for a promotional period through Feb. 29, as Bloomberg News reported previously. Customers will have to pay $10 a month afterward.

Initial programming will include Major League Baseball playoffs and the NBA’s opening night. Warner Bros. also has rights to hockey, soccer and college sports, including the March Madness basketball championship.

