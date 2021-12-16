(Bloomberg) -- Warner Music Group Corp. agreed to buy 300 Entertainment, an independent record label whose artists include Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and the recently signed Mary J. Blige.

300 was co-founded by former Warner executives Lyor Cohen, Kevin Liles and Roger Gold. It’s most known for its hip-hop artists. Liles will continue as chief executive officer, presiding over a group of Warner labels as part of the Elektra Music Group, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Music from 300 was already distributed by Warner’s Atlantic records unit.

The music industry is in a period of consolidation, driven by surging revenue from subscription-based services such as Spotify and renewed interest in the business from the investment community. Sony’s music division agreed to buy Bruce Springsteen’s song catalog for a reported $500 million this week.

