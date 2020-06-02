(Bloomberg) -- Warner Music Group Inc. delayed the pricing of its initial public until Wednesday to avoid the shares being sold on a day the music industry set aside to support protests against police brutality in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

Entertainers and celebrities called for musical events to be canceled on “Blackout Tuesday” to show support for the protests, which began after the death last Monday of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Warner Music plans to have shares being sold by existing investors priced Wednesday morning and begin trading later that day, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

The company isn’t planning to issue new shares in the IPO. AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, which is selling about 46 million of its shares, will retain about 90% of the shareholder voting power after the offering, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Access Industries LLC is selling 20 million of its shares in the IPO, the filings show.

The listing of as much as $1.8 billion signals the renewed strength of U.S. IPOs after a hiatus amid the market volatility brought on by the pandemic. While offerings by so-called blank check companies, along with corporate stake sales and private placements, have filled the gap, IPOs rebounded in May with a $510 million offering by Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. and Selectquote Inc.’s $655.5 million raise, including so-called greenshoe shares.

A representative for Warner Music declined to comment. The delay was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WMG.

