WarnerMedia to Let Go at Least 800 at Warner Bros, HBO: Variety

(Bloomberg) -- WarnerMedia will fire at least 800 employees at its Warner Brothers and HBO operations as part of a broad restructuring, Variety reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts are expected to commence Monday with around 650 people at Warner Brothers and up to 175 staffers at HBO.

A WarnerMedia spokesman declined to comment to Variety.

