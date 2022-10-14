(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock just can’t shake Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the Donald Trump-endorsed former football star, whose campaign has been rife with drama and controversy.

Warnock has the benefits of incumbency and a massive fundraising advantage over Walker, but heading into their first and only debate Friday night in Savannah, the Georgia contest remains largely deadlocked.

The 7 p.m. Eastern time debate, coming less than four weeks before Election Day, will give Georgia voters their only chance to assess Warnock and Walker side by side. While debates rarely trigger a significant change in a race’s trajectory, any major misstep by a candidate has the potential to affect the margins in a tight contest.

There are very different expectations for the candidates as they prepare for their face-off. Warnock, 53, is a Baptist minister practiced at making points from a pulpit as well as the Senate chamber. By contrast, Walker, 60, has raised questions about his grasp of issues with confusing and rambling statements while campaigning.

“For Walker, obviously, he has to appear informed and not stumble too badly,” said Kerwin Swint, a professor of politics at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. “But I think voters are expecting a bit of stumbling from him, and may factor that in. So the stakes may be lower for Walker.”

Warnock, by contrast, will be expected to easily dominate any debate, Swint said, and anything less will be viewed as good outcome for Walker.

The Warnock-Walker contest is one of the seven most-contentious US Senate races in the November midterm elections that will decide control of the chamber for the next two years. The state also is major battleground between the two parties. Georgia had been regarded as a Republican stronghold until Warnock and Jon Ossoff flipped both of the state’s Senate seats in January 2021. Two months earlier, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in three decades.

Over the past few weeks, Walker’s campaign has been beset by turmoil that began after the Daily Beast published the account of a woman who said he encouraged her to have an abortion and paid for her it. Walker, who opposes abortion rights, has denied the story, which has been confirmed by other news organizations. He’s also been accused of having children he hasn’t publicly acknowledged and of exaggerating claims about his business success.

Many conservatives in Georgia and elsewhere have closed ranks around Walker as they see a chance for Republican control of the Senate. Senators Rick Scott of Florida, the head of the Senate GOP campaign operation, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas campaigned alongside him this week.

Pat Gartland, a former chairman of the Georgia Christian Coalition, said that among people he’s been talking to, Walker “is still better than the alternative.”

At a Walker campaign rally Tuesday in Carrollton, Donald C. Jones, 63, pastor of the nearby Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, led an opening prayer and said he was sticking with the Republican candidate.

Walker “will stand before God and answer” for any misdeeds, Jones said. He said he views Walker as still “somebody who will stand up for the sanctity of human life, even if he is a flawed person.”

Warnock has mostly focused on talking about his willingness to work with Republicans in Washington and programs he’s focused on, letting campaign advertising do the job of attacking Walker. During the debate, he’ll seek to counter Republican claims that he is little more than a rubber stamp for Biden on issues ranging from border policy to energy. He’s also likely to underscore differences with Walker on abortion rights.

He dismissed speculation about expectations for him in the debate.

“Pundits will do what they do,” Warnock said. “Here’s the win I’m focused on: I’m working every day to win for the people of Georgia. I want them to win.”

Working in Warnock’s favor is that he’s been running ahead of another prominent Democrat on the statewide ballot, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. She is trailing incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp in their rematch by 5 percentage points in the RealClear Politics poll average, while Warnock is ahead of Walker by 3.3 points by the same measure.

Although both Warnock and Walker are Black, the Democrat has the support of 89% of Black voters. Abrams, who also is Black, holds 81% of that vote against Kemp, who is White, according to a University of Georgia poll.

