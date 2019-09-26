(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren nudged past Bernie Sanders for first place in a presidential endorsement vote by members of a California health care workers union, though the group’s board gave its backing to both progressive candidates.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers endorsed Sanders in the 2016 race. Warren’s position as the leading candidate in the union vote Wednesday is yet another reminder of how she is increasingly moving ahead of Sanders and is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden as Democratic front-runner.

The 15,000-member California union says Warren got 61% while Sanders had 50% in the balloting, which let members make up to three choices.

Warren is making strong gains in national polls, including a Sept. 11-23 Quinnipiac University poll that showed her essentially tied with Biden.

Labor groups are an essential voting bloc for Democrats. Earlier this month, Warren won the endorsement of the Working Families Party over Sanders, dealing a blow to the Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist. Sanders in August got an early endorsement from the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. The 2 million member Service Employees International Union, which has not endorsed a candidate, is hosting the leading 2020 contenders at a forum in Los Angeles Oct. 4 and 5.

COMING UP

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa and Michigan with Democratic presidential candidates on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have confirmed that they will attend.

To contact the reporters on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net;Josh Eidelson in Palo Alto at jeidelson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.