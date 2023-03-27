(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts formally announced she’s seeking a third term in 2024, vowing to continue pressing a progressive agenda that includes stricter rules on banks in the wake of the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Warren, 73, said in a video announcement. She added that expanding infrastructure, making childcare more affordable, and fighting climate change also will be top issues in her Senate bid.

Warren, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has been an ally of President Joe Biden at a time when Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the chamber although she’s worked to push his policies further to the left. She’s part of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s leadership team, serving as Senate Democratic Conference co-chair, along with moderate Senator Mark Warner of Virginia.

Warren, a prominent Harvard Law School professor, first ran for her Senate seat in 2012 after boosting her political involvement after the 2008 financial crisis, when she helped oversee the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the $700 billion financial market bailout. In her first race, she beat Republican Senator Scott Brown, who had been elected to complete the term of Democratic Senator Edward Kennedy, who died in 2009.

Warren is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, as well as the Finance and Armed Services committees.

In 2018, she defeated Republican Senate challenger Geoff Diehl, 60% to 36%.

