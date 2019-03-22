(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is again taking aim at Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan, this time asking federal regulators to invoke their power to make management changes.

The Democratic senator and presidential candidate joined Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown to send letters to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Friday urging them to remove Sloan. Warren has repeatedly called for Sloan’s ouster since he rose to the top job in 2016 as the bank found itself embroiled in a series of customer-abuse scandals. The OCC has the power to make executive changes as part of an April 2018 consent order.

“Given Wells Fargo’s history of unlawful activity and its current leadership’s apparent inability to successfully make things right, I strongly urge the OCC and the CFPB to take additional action,” Warren and Brown said in their letter. “Regulators should require Wells Fargo to fire the bank’s president and CEO Timothy Sloan and to install a third-party monitor.”

The San Francisco-based bank has repeatedly said Sloan has the unanimous support of its board, most recently earlier this week.

To contact the reporters on this story: Hannah Levitt in New York at hlevitt@bloomberg.net;Sahil Kapur in Washington at skapur39@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, David Scheer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.