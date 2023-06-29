(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp., extending a two-year buying spree that now brings its ownership to 25.1%.

Berkshire bought 2.1 million shares for $122 million in a series of purchases between June 26 and 28, according to regulatory filings. For much of the past year, Buffett’s investment vehicle has been snapping up Occidental shares when the price dips below $60.

Occidental rose as much as 1.8% on Thursday before surrendering some those gains. The shares were up 0.9% to $57.97 at 12:18 p.m. in New York. The advance trimmed the stock’s year-to-date loss to 8%, roughly in line with the performance of the S&P 500 energy index.

READ: Berkshire Won’t Offer to Control Occidental, Buffett Says

Berkshire is Occidental’s biggest shareholder with a stake worth $13 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last year, Berkshire won approval from US regulators to acquire as much as 50% of the oil explorer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.