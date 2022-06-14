Warren Buffett Gives Over $4 Billion to Charity as Part of His Annual Pledge

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares valued at about $4 billion to charities including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, part of the annual plan he started more than a decade ago.

The more than 14 million Berkshire Class B shares were donated to a total of five philanthropies, including ones run by his children, according to a statement Tuesday. His holdings in the conglomerate he built now consist of 229,016 Class A shares and 276 Class B shares.

Buffett, 91, built one of the world’s largest fortunes out of his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate. He’s pledged to donate all of the Berkshire shares he owns to various philanthropies after his death.

