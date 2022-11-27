(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has kicked off its marketing of a potential multi-part yen bond that may price as early as Dec. 1.

The US issuer is offering to sell notes as short as three years and as long as 30 years, according to an email from Mizuho Securities Co., one of the deal’s bookrunners.

Read More: IPT: Berkshire Hathaway 3Y/5Y/7Y/10Y/15Y/20Y/30Y Yen Bonds

Berkshire has issued yen bonds every year since 2019, when it priced one of the biggest yen offerings ever by an overseas firm. The company is contributing to a rise in yen debt sales by foreign issuers as Japan’s loose monetary policy keeps domestic borrowing costs much lower than in other major markets.

Berkshire last sold such debt in January.

