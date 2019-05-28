(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction has already set a record, garnering a $3.5 million offer, with three days left to go before bidding closes for a meal with the billionaire investor.

The winner of the weeklong auction, which ends Friday, and as many as seven friends will get to dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York. Proceeds benefit San Francisco-based charity Glide, an organization that seeks to address issues including hunger, poverty and homelessness.

Buffett, 88, has helped the charity raise almost $30 million through the annual auction, which his late wife, Susie Buffett, helped create. Past winners include Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn as well as investor Ted Weschler, who later joined Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as a deputy. The previous record of $3.46 million was set in 2012 by a bidder who chose to remain anonymous, and another bidder matched that record in 2016.

