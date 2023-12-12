(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has cut its holding in personal computer maker HP Inc. by almost half.

Berkshire held 51.5 million shares, or 5.2% of the Palo Alto, California-based company on Nov. 30, according to a regulatory filing. That’s down from about 97.85 million shares on Oct. 3, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The transaction puts Berkshire on track to be a seller in HP for a second consecutive quarter, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

HP’s shares have underperformed those of rival Dell Technologies Inc. this year as demand for personal computers cratered in the post-pandemic bust. Sales for both HP and Dell shrank in the latest quarter and lagged behind analyst estimates.

Dell’s stock has risen 74% in 2023 to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index’s 49% advance and HP’s 13% gain. HP fell 0.5% on Tuesday with shares trading without the right to receive a dividend payout.

Berkshire’s holding in HP is worth about $1.56 billion based on the stock’s closing price on Monday.

