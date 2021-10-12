(Bloomberg) -- Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, was awarded Colombian citizenship for his philanthropic work in the South American nation.

Howard Buffett’s foundation has donated money to social projects in the war-ravaged Catatumbo region, a center of cocaine production near the border with Venezuela, and to help eliminate anti-personnel mines.

President Ivan Duque described Buffett as “a great friend of Colombia,” in a Twitter post.

Warren Buffett, the world’s 10th-richest person with a fortune of $101 billion, has given away tens of billions of dollars, including to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, the NoVo Foundation and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

