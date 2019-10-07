(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren rolled out a new anti-corruption proposal Monday that could, if enacted, re-start a probe into the judicial behavior of President Donald Trump’s sister, a former federal appeals court judge.

Warren’s plan seeks to beef up ethical standards for judges and set up a binding process for recusal when they have possible conflicts of interest.

It also would allow investigations into judicial misconduct to continue after a judge resigns or gets elevated to the Supreme Court, meaning it would affect Maryanne Trump Barry, who quit her spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 2017 amid a probe of whether she’d engaged in tax fraud with her siblings.

Warren said he proposal would make sure "individuals under investigation cannot simply resign from the bench to avoid accountability."

COMING UP

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will host a town hall at UCLA devoted to LGBTQ issues on Oct. 11. Candidates scheduled to attend are: Warren Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro and Tom Steyer. Bernie Sanders also is scheduled to appear, but his campaign hasn’t said whether he still plans to attend while he recovers from a heart attack.

The fourth Democratic debate is scheduled for Oct. 15th at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Twelve candidates are slated to take part: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Klobuchar and O’Rourke, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker,Buttigieg, Harris and Michael Bennet have confirmed they attend.

