(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday asked the acting chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to explain how the agency plans to address market manipulation in response to the recent surge in share prices of companies like GameStop Corp.

“I am deeply concerned that these casino-like swings in the value of GameStop and other company shares are yet another example of the gamesmanship that interferes with the ‘fair, orderly, and efficient’ function of the market,” Warren wrote in the letter to acting SEC Chair Allison Herren Lee.

Those developments raise “raising obvious questions about public confidence in the market and those trading in it,” Warren added.

The Massachusetts Democrat, a member of the Senate Banking Commitee, asked the SEC to review its existing securities rules and find ways to “improve its enforcement capabilities.” She gave the agency until Feb. 5 to respond to her questions.

Herren Lee is at the helm of the securities regulator while Biden’s pick for chairman, Gary Gensler, awaits Senate confirmation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.