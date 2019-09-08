(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden leads in an estimate of likely Democratic convention delegates from early-voting states, but Elizabeth Warren is gaining both in probable delegates and in perceived electability, a CBS News/You Gov tracker poll showed on Sunday.

Among those considering supporting the Massachusetts senator, the percentage who thinks she would probably win against President Donald Trump in 2020 has jumped 16 percentage points since June. That cuts into Biden’s key argument that he’s the Democrat most likely to beat Trump.

State preferences show Warren edging Biden in New Hampshire, at 27% support to 26%, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 25%, suggesting the wide Democratic field is being narrowed down there to a three-person race. In Iowa, Biden at 29% leads Sanders at 26%.

Of the convention delegates on offer through Super Tuesday in March, Biden leads Warren with an estimated 600 votes to 545 votes.

The CBS News survey was taken Aug. 28-Sept. 4, with 16,525 registered voters surveyed in 18 states that will hold early primaries and caucuses. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.8 points.

