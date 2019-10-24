(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren has edged ahead of Joe Biden after the two candidates were essentially tied for weeks, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll showing her with the support of 28% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters.

Recent Quinnipiac surveys have shown Warren essentially tied with Biden, but the poll released Thursday reveals her leading all rivals outside of the margin of error. Biden came in second, with support of 21% of voters, followed by Bernie Sanders at 15% and Pete Buttigieg at 10%. The survey, conducted October 17-21, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

A September 25 Quinnipiac national poll showed Warren with support from 27% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, compared with 25% for Biden, a result well within the margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

The latest Quinnipiac survey stands in contrast to a CNN national poll released Wednesday that found Biden posting his widest lead since April, earning the support of 34% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters. Warren was second with 19% followed by Bernie Sanders with 16%. The CNN poll, conducted Oct. 17-20, has a margin of error of 5.8 percentage points.

COMING UP

Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke and Sanders are to attend a town hall hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens in Iowa on Thursday from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. local time.

Biden, Cory Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are set to attend a forum hosted by the Bipartisan Justice Center in Columbia, South Carolina, Oct. 25-27.

To contact the reporter on this story: Caitlin Webber in Washington at cwebber4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.