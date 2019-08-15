(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren drew almost as many supporters as Bernie Sanders during half as many campaign events in New Hampshire this week, as the two New England senators made their pitch to Granite State voters.

About 700 people gathered at a Warren town hall in Franconia and another 400 at a house party in Wolfeboro on Wednesday, according to her campaign.

Sanders, who held four events in the state Monday and Tuesday -- double that of Warren -- drew a crowd of 460 at his largest in North Conway, per his campaign, Some 146 Sanders backers turned out for a breakfast in Berlin, and a total of about 600 attended gatherings in Littleton and Wolfeboro.

Crowd counts provide an unofficial gauge of interest for candidates, particularly in key states. A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll conducted Aug. 1-4 found Sanders ahead of Warren in New Hampshire, 17% to 14%, though both candidates trailed front-runner Joe Biden’s 21%.

Sanders enjoys a slight advantage in New Hampshire, a state that’s already familiar with his progressive policy proposals because of his 2016 win there. Warren has more ground to cover and is making her way through the state to meet voters for the first time.

Warren and Sanders, senators who hail from the neighboring states of Massachusetts and Vermont, are counting on regional appeal as they battle for dominance ahead of the state’s February primary, which will play a crucial role in their bids for the party’s nomination.

Coming Up

* President Donald Trump holds a “Keep America Great” rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.* The Democratic National Committee holds its meeting Aug. 22-24 in San Francisco. All Democratic presidential candidates are expected to speak.* The next round of Democratic presidential debates is Sept. 12-13 in Houston. So far, nine candidates have qualified to participate.

