(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren added new regulations to her health care plans Wednesday, saying that as president she would direct the Federal Trade Commission to block all future hospital mergers that lack sufficient proof that the combined entity would improve medical services.

"If a proposed merger helps maintain or improve access to health care, that’s fine," Warren wrote in a Medium post Wednesday. "But when it is a first step to closing hospitals or slashing basic services, then a Warren administration will block it."

Warren also proposed new regulations that would require all health mergers to be reported and said she would authorize the FTC to examine nonprofit hospitals for anti-competitive behavior.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who has embraced "Medicare for All" and vowed to abolish private health insurance, announced the new proposals as part of a broader plan aimed at wooing rural voters.

The 2020 Democratic field heads to Iowa for the showcase Iowa State Fair, a chance for candidates to meet with voters in the first primary contest of the presidential campaign -- and eat fattening food and view butter sculptures.

On Friday, the candidates will participate in the Iowa Wing Ding, a dinner get-together and “cattle call” for candidates to make their pitches.

