(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, placing her far ahead of Joe Biden and only a bit behind her progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

More than 500,000 people made about 940,000 donations from July to September, according to an email from Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau. About 300,000 of them were new donors and the average contribution was $26.

Warren, who this month moved into a statistical tie with Biden, raised almost $10 million more than the former vice president, who announced his campaign had collected $15.2 million in the third quarter. Sanders, who’s competing with Warren for the progressive vote, raised $25.3 million.

Warren’s figure puts her in second place behind Sanders and ahead of Pete Buttigieg’s $19.1 million for the third quarter. The senator from Massachusetts, who’s sworn off big-dollar donors, has $25.7 million cash in hand, the campaign said.

“This means our grassroots movement is in an incredible position,” Lau said. “Elizabeth didn’t sell her time to wealthy donors, over the phone or in person at closed-door fundraisers.”

Biden holds several high-dollar fundraisers in wealthy enclaves each week.

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee combined for $125 million in the same period.

“If you think it’s going to be all about scooping up a bunch of money from rich people, and then, buying a bunch of TV ads, and that’s how it is someone’s gonna win, then yeah it looks like Trump’s doing a lot here and the Republicans,” Warren said in San Diego Thursday. “I just don’t think that’s how democracy works anymore and I sure don’t think that’s how it’s going to work in 2020.”

