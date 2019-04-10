(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and her husband reported an adjusted gross income of $846,394 on their 2018 federal tax return, with $324,687 of that total coming from her work as an author.

Warren, one of 17 declared candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, released her 2018 tax returns on Wednesday following up on her release last August of the 10 previous years.

"I’ve put out 11 years of my tax returns because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for," Warren said in a statement. "Doing this should be law."

Democrats in Congress and the presidential race are pushing for the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, but have been stymied so far. The president has long said that his returns are under audit and he has no plans of releasing them.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who leads in polls of declared candidates, has said he will release 10 years of his tax returns by Monday, the deadline for tax filing. Several other candidates in the Democratic race, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar, have already done so.

To contact the reporter on this story: John McCormick in Chicago at jmccormick16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, Joe Sobczyk, Laurie Asséo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.