(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren says she’s for a wealth tax -- but not because she’s cranky.

At an event in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, the Massachusetts senator gave her standard stump speech to a crowd of 800 people who stuck around despite heavy rain stayed even for her trademark selfie line.

“I’m not proposing a wealth tax because I’m cranky. No. I’m not,” Warren said. “Some of these guys say I worked hard, I had a great idea...So this is mine. And the answer is ya you did, good for you. You did have a good idea, no ones angry about that. But here’s the deal: you built a great fortune here in America, I guarantee you built it at least in part using workers all of us helped pay to educate.”

Those who lined up for a selfie were rewarded for their perseverance with sangrias from Warren’s staff.

Biden Pledges to Be Labor’s Best Friend in White House

In between hugging supporters and serving ice cream, Joe Biden spent Labor Day in Iowa seeking to convince union members that he is their strongest ally in the Democratic field

“If I end up being your nominee and win this election, you will never have a better friend in the White House than Joe Biden for unions,” Biden, the Democratic front runner, said at a Labor Day picnic in Iowa City on Monday.

Biden also visited the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids on Monday where he shook hands, smiled for photos and served ice cream to union members and their families.

Biden was joined at the picnic by several rivals for the nomination: Senators Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, and Michael Bennet, of Colorado, as well as Montana Governor Steve Bullock and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has a long history of strong union support and is hoping the unions will be a key mobilizing force for him throughout the nominating cycle. The International Association of Fire Fighters quickly endorsed Biden after he announced his campaign in April.

However, many prominent labor groups have delayed endorsing a candidate, as they wait for the historically large field to dwindle. -- Tyler Pager

COMING UP

Climate change takes center stage at a CNN town hall on Sept. 4. The Democratic National Committee has rejected demands from climate activists and several candidates for a party-sponsored debate solely on that issue.

Biden,Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with most of the other Democratic candidates, are expected to attend the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 7.

