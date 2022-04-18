(Bloomberg Law) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) want information from Intuit Inc, the maker of TurboTax tax preparation software, about how much money the company makes off of low- and middle-income filers, and information about how many Intuit employees previously worked for federal agencies.

In a public letter sent Monday addressed to Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi, the trio accuse the company of misleading consumers and using former government officials to shield it from government action. The Federal Trade Commission recently sued the company over its advertisements for free filing services, claiming deceptive practices.

The Democrats ask Intuit to provide information on the amount of money it makes from taxpayers who make $73,000 or below and would thus be eligible for free filing, and how many government officials it has employed since 1999.

“Intuit deliberately hid its IRS Free File program from Google results using ‘dark 9 patterns'—adding code into the website to suppress results, and instead pushing taxpayers into their in-house ‘freemium’ edition where they could be tricked into paying into services that should be free under Free File,” they wrote.

Representatives for Intuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement released after the FTC filed suit last month, the company’s general counsel denied accusations made against Intuit, and argued that the company is in compliance with the IRS Free File program.

