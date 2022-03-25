(Bloomberg) -- The warring sides in Ethiopia agreed a conditional truce in the northern Tigray region, where a civil war that’s raged since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

The dissident Tigray People’s Liberation Front said it will implement a “cessation of hostilities effective immediately” once it sees evidence that sufficient humanitarian aid is being delivered to the region. The TPLF’s statement early on Friday came hours after the government declared a humanitarian truce and said it’s making the “maximum effort” to facilitate the free flow of emergency assistance.

Read: Ethiopia Declares Unilateral Truce in War-Ravaged Tigray

The United Nations and non-governmental organizations say no aid has been received in Tigray since mid-December. Deliveries have been slowed by bureaucratic hurdles, while convoys have been blocked from traveling to the region because of ongoing fighting in the Afar region that borders Tigray.

Three-quarters of Tigray’s population are now “using extreme coping strategies to survive,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report last weekend. “The level of food insecurity is expected to worsen in the coming months as remaining food stocks from the last harvest, which was half of normal-year production, get depleted and humanitarian assistance is not delivered at scale.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.