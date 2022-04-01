(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations said both sides in Yemen’s seven-year war had agreed to a two-month truce starting Saturday, a breakthrough in efforts to ease a conflict that’s triggered a humanitarian crisis and roiled the oil-exporting Gulf.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has been battling Iranian-backed Houthi fighters since 2015, with the war spilling into the neighborhood. The group has escalated its attacks on Saudi energy and military facilities in recent weeks as well as this year hitting the United Arab Emirates for the first time.

Riyadh issued a blunt warning late last month that oil exports may be disrupted unless its Western allies do more to help.

Hans Grundberg, UN envoy to Yemen, said on Friday that the parties had agreed “to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders.”

Gulf Oil Powers Seek U.S. Security Treaty After Yemen Strikes

Houthi spokesman and chief peace negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam welcomed the announcement in a statement.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, ships carrying fuel will be able to enter the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port, while commercial flights can operate in and out of Sana’a airport to some destinations in the region.

The truce can be renewed beyond the initial two months with the consent of the parties, the UN said.

As the Houthis have stepped up their attacks, Gulf states and Israel have been pushing the U.S. to formulate a security strategy for the Middle East at a time when Washington is attempting to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The accord failed to address worries over Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities or its support for militias, including the Houthis, they argue.

