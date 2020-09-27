(Bloomberg) -- The Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi group they have been battling for five years agreed to a list of 1,080 prisoners for exchange in what is set to be the largest swap yet, Reuters reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.

The deal for the prisoners, including 19 Saudi soldiers, was agreed upon at United Nations-sponsored talks as part of steps aimed at reviving the stalled peace process, according to Reuters.

U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths and an official from the International Committee of the Red Cross will hold a news briefing on Sunday in Switzerland, according to the report. It will follow the end of the week-long meeting by the committee overseeing the prisoner swap deal, which was first agreed upon in December 2018.

