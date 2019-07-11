Warship That Escorted BP's Oil Tanker Is U.K's. Only One in Area

(Bloomberg) -- The HMS Montrose, the naval vessel that protected a BP Plc oil tanker as it left the Persian Gulf, is the U.K.’s only one in the area, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

The U.K. government said the Montrose had to warn three Iranian vessels to stay away from the tanker, the British Heritage. The oil carrier didn’t load a planned cargo of Iraqi crude and instead left the region empty, according to a person familiar with the matter. BP was concerned it could be a target for Iran after British Royal Marines helped to seize of a tanker transporting the Persian Gulf country’s crude in the Mediterranean Sea.

Here is the MoD’s response to questions from Bloomberg about the incident on Thursday.

Question: For how long has HMS Montrose been in the area? Answer: HMS Montrose has been in the Gulf since late 2018.

Q: Are there any other navy vessel in the area? A: No.

Q: Was it there to escort vessels through Strait of Hormuz? A: HMS Montrose was in the area providing a maritime security role.

Q: Was it Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels? Or some other Iranian entity? A: IRGC vessels.

Q: Where did the confrontation happen? (nearest city on the Iranian side/landfall?) A: The incident involving HMS Montrose took place in international waters.

