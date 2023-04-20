(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders watching the stock market hang in amid a slew of disappointing economic data are bracing for Friday’s options expiration as the catalyst that could finally shatter that sense of peace.

Wild days have been missing in the equity market as of late, keeping investors in suspense on whether bad news from corporate earnings or the economy could spark a fresh bout of turmoil. Trapped in a 2.4% band in April, the S&P 500 is poised for its calmest month since 2017. That quietude will be challenged when a deluge of options contracts hits maturity.

The deadline obliges investors to either roll over existing positions or start new ones, a process that usually involves portfolio adjustments and can lead to a spike in trading volume as well as sudden price swings.

And it may well be more than a one-day affair. That’s because market makers — who are on the other side of options transactions and need to buy or sell equities to keep a neutral position — are caught in a state known as “long gamma.” Such stance requires them to go against the prevailing trend, buying stocks when they fall and selling when they rise.

The overall gamma exposure from options dealers this week reached a multi-month high and is expected to drop by more than half after Friday’s event, according to Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

“This long gamma has put a weight on realized volatility in the market,” said Matthew Tym, head of equity derivatives trading at Cantor. “The ramifications of this could be that the market opens up a bit to allow more movement.”

About 90 million options contracts expire Friday, up 4.5% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Susquehanna International Group.

Any fresh turbulence may not be good news for investors who have piled into stocks, lured by a sense of tranquility as stocks sat in the high end of a six-month trading range. Systematic money managers — particularly those whose investment decisions are determined by chart signals known as quants, have been adding stock holdings.

Funds that make asset allocations based on volatility levels, for instance, have poured more than $70 billion into stocks during the past six months, according an estimate by Nomura Securities International’s cross-asset strategist Charlie McElligott.

The risk, says McElligott, is that turbulence erupts in coming weeks should earnings from technology megacaps miss expectations or lawmakers fail to reach an agreement on raising the US government debt ceiling.

“We could see vol control/target vol types having rebuilt longs in violently ‘unstable’ fashion, but then being exposed to potentially massive de-leveraging/de-allocation flows on even modest pullbacks,” he wrote in a note this week.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of options costs tied to the S&P 500 also known as VIX, on Wednesday sank to its lowest level since November 2021. It rose on Thursday, halting a six-day streak of declines.

Whether it’s technically driven or not, the sudden tranquility of the stock market is at odds with a highly fragile backdrop — where recession odds are rising, corporate earnings are falling and the Federal Reserve is still engaged in its battle against inflation.

“If profits continue to slow and liquidity continues to tighten, it’s hard to imagine that realized and implied volatility doesn’t spike up at some point,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

