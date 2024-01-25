(Bloomberg) -- The US capital is grabbing an outsize share of new jobs that require artificial intelligence skills, as the government and its contractors embrace the emerging technology, according to new research.

The region comprising Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland has enjoyed some of the fastest growth in AI-related job postings. It also leads the country on a measure of AI job intensity, or the share of such posts among all those listed, according to the study led by University of Maryland academics.

That’s due to the “all-out embrace of AI” by federal agencies and companies that do business with them, the researchers found.

“On the demand side, it’s the government,” said Anil K. Gupta, a professor at UMD’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and the project’s co-leader. “On the supply side, it’s not necessary that these are jobs within US government agencies.”

He cited employers such as defense-industry giants Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. as well as consultant Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The region is also a base for AI powerhouses including Amazon.com Inc.

‘Walmart Effect’

Over the past five years, the capital region surpassed the New York City metro area to become the country’s second-biggest hub of AI jobs — trailing only California. The Golden State, home to Silicon Valley, remains the clear leader with almost one-fifth of all AI job postings in the US, but its share declined in the period.

Others to lose ground include Washington state and Oregon, as the distribution of AI jobs shifts eastward. Texas and Georgia were among the biggest gainers.

Along with its geographical spread, AI is penetrating an ever-growing range of industries.

Retail ranks “pretty high up” in terms of job openings, said Gupta. “The Walmart effect is pretty significant.” The supermarket giant rolled out generative AI search on its mobile application earlier this month.

A Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysis in 2023 identified record-high AI activity in the power sector.

A separate study by the Census Bureau, which examined firms planning to increase their use of AI to produce goods or services over the coming six months, also showed the DC metro area in a strong position — ranking in eighth place nationwide.

The AI Maps project is a collaboration between the Smith School, job-finder site LinkUp and the Outrigger Group, a consulting firm. The research team developed a tool based on a large language model — a kind of AI program that recognizes text from a vast dataset — to measure job postings that require AI skills.

The platform will provide monthly updates based on sifting through millions of postings taken directly from companies and institutions, rather than relying on secondary job aggregators, said Jon Norberg, another project co-leader.

The team says its results have “more than 90%” accuracy, although they acknowledge that there are some shortcomings involved in relying on job-opening data, such as an inability to determine when postings have been pulled down or firms gave up on trying to fill them.

