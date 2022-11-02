(Bloomberg) -- Billionaires Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring options including a sale of the Washington Commanders football team, weeks after facing renewed pressure to step down, including from another NFL owner.

The Commanders and their owners have hired Bank of America Corp. to “consider potential transactions,” the organization announced Wednesday. The team has already attracted preliminary interest from at least four parties, according to a person familiar with the matter. The options being explored include a full and partial sale, they said.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the couple said in a statement.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment. A Commanders spokesperson declined to comment beyond the statement.

The decision to explore a sale comes after years of controversy for Dan Snyder, including complaints of having cultivated a toxic workplace culture. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, said last month that the National Football league should consider removing Snyder from his role and force him to sell the franchise. Snyder has denied claims of wrongdoing.

Irsay, through a Colts spokesperson, declined to comment on the Snyders exploring a potential transaction.

The Commanders have an estimated value of $5.6 billion, according to Forbes, which earlier reported the potential sale. Should the franchise fetch that price, it would eclipse the $4.65 billion that a group led by Rob Walton paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos earlier this year.

The Commanders are just one of a number of US professional sports franchises up for sale -- including around the nation’s capital.

The Lerner family said in April that it’s looking to change the ownership structure of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals. Ted Leonsis’s Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein are among those said to be weighing a bid.

