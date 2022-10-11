Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- Back in March, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that directed every relevant federal agency to work on guidance related to digital assets and to submit a report with their recommendations.We’re now in that “time to report back” window, and the White House, along with other government agencies, have started providing updates on their findings. The White House’s policy recommendations included suggestions for better consumer and investor protections.But what about agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, both of whom have a stake in crypto regulation?Bloomberg reporter Allyson Versprille joins this episode to break down the latest developments.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.