(Bloomberg) -- Washington, D.C., is amending its homebuyer assistance program so that first-time owners can receive as much as $202,000 in interest-free loans to help with down payment and closing costs.

The maximum amount that a resident can receive will be more than double the current $80,000 cap under the Home Purchase Assistance Project. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change Monday, saying that buying a home can be “daunting” to people who do not have generational wealth and that ownership will help close the wealth gap among racial groups.

“We have programs and resources in our city that can open doors that people may not have even thought possible,” Bowser said. “One way we can keep more Washingtonians in D.C. is by making sure our neighbors know about these programs and are using them.”

Eligibility for the updated loan program, which goes into effect Oct. 1, depends on family size and annual income — with priority given to low-income, disabled and older residents -- and isn’t open to those who’ve owned residential property in the Washington area over the past three years. Some residents will qualify for five years of deferred payments, while others can qualify for deferred payments until their home is sold or they move.Roughly 46% of the city’s residents are Black, according to 2021 US Census data. A 2019 American Community Survey found 34% of Black households own homes, compared with nearly half of White households.

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said that home ownership can help people build wealth, “but rising costs have put this goal out of reach for too many residents.” The median home price listing in the area is $619,000, according to Realtor.com.

About 400 people used the program in 2021 and purchased homes at an average cost of about $350,000, Falcicchio said in a press conference Monday.

