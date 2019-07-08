(Bloomberg) -- A furious morning rainstorm in Washington turned streets near the White House into rivers, delayed some flights and flooded underground subway stations and elevators.

The District of Columbia’s Fire and EMS Department rescued several stranded commuters at the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, about a 10-minute walk from the White House.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flooddeaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in a public alert.

Reagan National Airport reported 3.3 inches of rain in an hour, resulting in delays for 80% of departing flights. Amtrak temporarily halted all trains traveling south of Washington due to the severe weather conditions.

The White House basement also experienced leaks, according to CNBC Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers.

