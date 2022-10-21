(Bloomberg) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee said Friday that lawmakers will seek to amend the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.

Inslee, a Democrat in his third term, said he is working with state legislators on an amendment to be considered in the 2023 session. Amendments require a two-thirds vote for approval in both state houses, followed by approval by a majority of voters on a general election ballot. Inslee made the announcement at a press conference at Western Washington University in Bellingham.

Abortion has been legal in the state since 1970. In the last legislative session, lawmakers passed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, a law that makes clear that nurse practitioners and physicians assistants can provide reproductive care and that the government won’t take action against anyone who legally performs the procedure in the state.

California, Michigan and Vermont will be voting in November on abortion-rights amendments to their constitutions.

