(Bloomberg) -- A Washington federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s request that he take on a lawsuit aimed at keeping his New York State tax records out of the hands of Congressional Democrats because he’s already hearing a lawsuit over the president’s federal tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden told one of the president’s lawyers at a hearing in Washington that the attorney failed to show the two cases are sufficiently related to be heard by the same judge.

“I find the relationship has not been established,” McFadden said. The case will be assigned to a different judge in the same courthouse.

