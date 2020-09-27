(Bloomberg) -- A Washington federal judge is the latest to order the Trump administration not to implement policy changes that could delay mail delivery heading toward the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a preliminary injunction in a case led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have faced multi-state lawsuits alleging the administration is attempting to undermine the U.S. Postal Service ahead of an expected surge in mail-in voting, which the president has frequently claimed without evidence will lead to widespread voter fraud.

