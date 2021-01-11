(Bloomberg) -- Washington’s mayor has a message for those who want to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration: don’t.

Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Americans Monday not to come to to the nation’s capital and instead watch the official swearing in Jan. 20 online.

“Our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually and to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds on January the 6,” Bowser said during a press conference.

In addition, the mayor said she had requested President Donald Trump declare a “pre-emergency disaster” and for the Department of Homeland Security to establish a “security and federal force deployment plan.”

Bowser’s remarks come days after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, ransacking the building and overtaking the exact spot on the historic building’s west side where Biden’s inauguration is set to occur. Five people died in the mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer.

