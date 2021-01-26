(Bloomberg) -- The Washington Post, which has expanded quickly under the ownership of billionaire Jeff Bezos, is seeking a new executive editor after longtime newsroom boss Marty Baron announced plans to step down.

Baron said in a memo to staff that he will retire Feb. 28, capping a nearly 45-year career in journalism. Under his leadership, the newsroom grew to more than 1,000 journalists from 580.

Washington Post Chief Executive Officer Fred Ryan is now tasked with finding a new leader for a burgeoning operation with a deep-pocketed owner. Bezos, the second-richest person in the world, acquired the newspaper for $250 million in 2013, betting he could revive the struggling institution famed for its coverage of the Watergate scandal. The Amazon.com Inc. CEO is currently worth $192.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What followed was a hiring spree that bucked the broader trends in journalism.

“Under Marty’s eight years of newsroom leadership, the Washington Post has experienced a dramatic resurgence and has soared to new journalistic heights,” Ryan said in a statement posted Tuesday to the newspaper’s website. “His leadership of the Post newsroom has earned global respect and has been recognized in many ways, including 10 Pulitzer Prizes.”

Finding a worthy successor is “one of the most consequential responsibilities I will have as your publisher,” he said. “The search will be a broad and inclusive one, considering both outstanding internal candidates as well as journalists at other publications with the vision and ability to build upon Marty’s success.”

