(Bloomberg) -- As President Donald Trump urged the states to begin reopening economies shuttered by the pandemic, the nation’s capital stubbornly resisted.

Not any more. Starting Friday, Washington finally lifts its stay-at-home order.

The move represents a symbolic victory for Trump who is eager to demonstrate that the country is getting back to normal. But it also poses risks as a resurgence of the virus in Washington, currently one of the worst hot spots in the nation, would be an equally potent symbol of the downside of Trump’s go-fast approach.

“It doesn’t look like they’ve had a big enough decline to justify reopening,” said Robert Bednarczyk, an assistant professor at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health. “I’m a little confused about the data D.C. is using.”

Washington, a city of 700,000 residents, has reported nearly 8,500 cases and more than 450 deaths from Covid-19, the diseased caused by the virus, and ranks third behind New Jersey and New York in terms of positive tests rates, according to Bednarczyk. Even Deborah Birx, the epidemiologist who coordinates the White House’s coronavirus task force, said last week that the Washington metropolitan area has become an epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

But Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said she was relaxing the stay-at-home order because the city had met its goal of a 14-day decline in community spread of the illness.

“Of course, this 14-day decline in community spread is one of the metrics we established for moving into Phase One, and now we have reached it along with other metrics for testing capacity, health care system capacity, and public system capacity related to testing and tracing,” she said.

Washington’s reopening comes as counties surrounding the city in Virginia and Maryland that had lagged behind the rest of those states begin to reopen as well.

Trump -- who has become increasingly frustrated with state social distancing rules that have collapsed the economy -- appears poised to push the nation’s capital to do more.

The Washington metropolitan area has about 363,700 federal workers, many of whom were told to telework from home starting in the middle of March. But the Trump administration has begun ordering workers back into their office buildings downtown in agencies such as the the Energy Department while others were preparing plans for workers to return.

Trump has also made moves to host a grand Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall -- one last year involved bringing tanks to the Lincoln Memorial --that could draw hundreds of thousands of people.

Those plans have riled some local representatives.

“Given the current Covid-19 crisis, we believe such an event would needlessly risk the health and safety of thousands of Americans,” a coalition of Democratic lawmakers from Maryland and Virginia wrote to administration officials Tuesday, noting the city’s subway system has closed more than a dozen stations in response to the virus and that many surrounding businesses remain closed.

In its gradual reopening, Washington joins the rest of the nation -- where all 50 states have lifted or announced plans to lessen coronavirus restrictions -- in returning to normal.

In Washington’s case, the stay-at-home order that had been in place since March will be lifted Friday, and restaurants with outdoor dining will be allowed to reopen, along with barbershops and hair salons that limit capacity. Other non-essential businesses will be allowed to offer curbside pickup. But gatherings of 10 or people remain prohibited among other restrictions.

“This virus is still in our city, still in our region and still in our country,” Bowser said during press conference announcing the first phase of reopening. “We know, without a vaccine or a cure, there will be new infections.”

Matthew McQuilkin, a director of operations for Pizzeria Paradiso, a chain of four restaurants in the metro area, said he was preparing his Washington shops that have outdoor seating -- measuring tables and chairs to make sure they were safely far enough apart. However, he’s also wondered whether reopening is worth the risk and expense of hiring additional staff to clean and paying for personal protective equipment for employees. One option under consideration was “adding on a Covid-19 dine-in charge,” he said.

“I think this area has kind of teetered on being an area of major concern,” McQuilkin said in an interview. “We are really weighing if it’s worth the risk.”

Nationally, the U.S. has had more than 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus and 105,000 deaths from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

But to some, particularly backers of Trump, the lockdown orders that crippled the economy amounted to overkill.

“You have a much greater risk of getting killed by a car than Covid,” said Marc Morano, a former Senate staffer and Trump supporter who lives in Northern Virginia. He said Trump’s decision to cede control to Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the “medical bureaucracy” including the Centers for Disease Control was the “greatest blunder of his presidency.”

“He allowed the greatest economy to essentially be nuked in a matter of weeks because of the Anthony Fauci-CDC scare scenario,” Morano said.

In some cases, states in the South and South East that lifted stay-at-home orders earlier, such as Texas, are seeing an increased number of cases, said Anand Parekh, chief medical adviser for the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank. He said Washington’s decision to begin reopening was “questionable.”

Choosing between saving the economy and the public health “is a false choice because you need a healthy population to keep a healthy economy,” said Parekh, a medical doctor who previously worked for the Department of Health and Human Services.

“It’s about reopening safely so we are not back where we were in March and April in a couple of weeks,” Parekh said. “The new normal is going to be all about hand hygiene and social distancing. And I think our nation’s leaders need to communicate that. This isn’t going to just walk away. We are entering a new normal.”

