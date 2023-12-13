(Bloomberg) -- Two professional sports teams in the nation’s capital — basketball’s Washington Wizards and hockey’s Washington Capitals — would move across the Potomac to Virginia at a proposed $2 billion sports and entertainment district that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and the teams’ owners announced Wednesday.

The plan calls for a new arena and offices for Monumental Sports & Entertainment in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood, as well as a performing arts center, a convention center, a sports media center, hotels and retail and residential space. JBG Smith would develop the district, Youngkin said in a statement.

The proposal still needs approval by Virginia’s General Assembly. The teams would begin playing at the new site in 2028, the company said in a statement. If approved, the proposal calls for construction to begin in 2025.

A new Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority would be created by legislation that would sell bonds secured by Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s annual rent, arena parking revenues, naming rights, and incremental taxes generated by the development, Youngkin said. The company would contribute $403 million, according to the governor’s statement. The city of Alexandria will contribute $56 million toward the construction of the performing arts venue and $50 million toward underground parking development. The land and buildings will be owned by authority and the company would need to agree to a 40-year lease.

“This once-in-a-generation historical development will be the best place to play nice to live, work, raise a family, and watch hockey and basketball,” Youngkin said at a Wednesday press conference with Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Ted Leonsis.

The proposed move was reported Tuesday by ESPN and other media.

Once completed, the entertainment and sports complex would generate an estimated $12 billion in economic impact for Virgina and Alexandria and would create more than 30,000 jobs over the next several decades, the governor said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday announced an effort to keep the teams in downtown, offering $500 million in new financing for the Wizards and Capitals current home at Capital One Arena in the downtown.

